Healthcare Technologies Spearheading Modern Medicine Movement, Providing Hope to Throttle Treatment for Diabetes, Obesity

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exorbitant costs underscored by byzantine processes plague today's healthcare systems, creating an $8.45 trillion global healthcare market in 2018, which represents about 10% of GDP in developed countries. Safe to say, the industry is looking for solutions, particularly more efficient ones that improve health outcomes and lower direct and indirect costs. The answer is found in technology, with healthtech (healthcare technology) and medtech (medical technology) buzzwords speaking to leveraging next-generation innovation in a bid to flatten the healthcare spending curve. New applications are being launched daily, and uptake is accelerating, fanned by the COVID-19 pandemic that bolstered adoption of self-diagnostic and remote solutions that have been embraced by health insurers and individuals alike. Some companies, such as Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (Profile), are specializing in certain areas of unmet medical need, such as diabetes and obesity for NMRD. Others, including some of the most recognized names in the world such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), demonstrate the tremendous opportunity at hand for investments in new technologies and healthtech.

UNC study showed only 12% of participants achieve optimal metabolic health, increasing risk for diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Nemaura Medical's BEAT(R) diabetes platform represents affordable innovation to treat, reverse diabetes and obesity.

Nemaura already has contract for 200,000 units and a rolling contract forecast to include 2 million sensors over 24 months.

Technology is scalable into other markets, including monitoring body temperature, lactate, and alcohol and drug ingestion

Click here to view the custom infographic of the DGTL Holdings Inc. editorial.

Can Tech Reverse a Trend in Poor Metabolic Health?

While there is no official calculation of metabolic health, its importance in quality of life is well known. Most experts assess five key health markers: medicine-free readings of blood glucose, triglycerides, cholesterol, blood pressure and waist circumference. The poignant conclusion of a seven-year study by University of North Carolina researchers was that a meager 12% of Americans achieve optimal metabolic health, which increases risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke and associated comorbidities of those. Obese patients performed the worst, with only 0.5% of individuals in this group achieving optimal metabolic health.