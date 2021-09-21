checkAd

Woodforest National Bank Selects REPAY as Clearing and Settlement Processor

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced Woodforest National Bank has chosen REPAY as a clearing and settlement processor. REPAY will offer services including flexible boarding APIs, enhanced merchant billing options, online chargeback and dispute processing, and next day funding within a PCI-DSS compliant environment.

REPAY’s proprietary clearing and settlement platform offers fully customizable programs, providing more autonomy and greater payment flexibility than the traditional large acquirer programs. The clearing and settlement solution is supported by high-touch service, a powerful payments engine, and intuitive reporting software, all of which is designed to ensure on-time and accurate transaction processing.

“Woodforest National Bank was searching for a payments partner who could enhance their operations and provide the reporting that will set the business up for greater success in the future,” said Shaler Alias, President, REPAY. “We’re looking forward to working with the team at Woodforest National Bank to create a unique program that optimizes their business’ back-office tracking so they can continue delivering the same level of exceptional service their customers have come to expect.”

“We’re excited to begin working with REPAY to optimize our back-channel clearing and settlements and make the overall payment experience easier for our network of banks and merchants across the country,” said Todd Linden, EVP & Head of Merchant Acquiring, Woodforest National Bank. “REPAY’s high-touch service allows us to customize a clearing and settlement solution that gives us the capabilities we need to better serve our customers and continue to grow and scale our operations.”

About REPAY
 REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Woodforest National Bank
 Celebrating more than 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

