Helios Technologies Supports “CLAMpaign for Clean Water”

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, is a proud supporter of Sarasota Bay Watch’s “CLAMpaign for Clean Water,” a fundraising effort to put one million more clams in Sarasota Bay. Sarasota Bay Watch is hoping to raise $100,000 to cover the cost of procuring the needed clams.

CLAMpaign for Clean Water (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sarasota Bay Watch has already placed over 750,000 clams in Sarasota Bay to restore natural populations and clean the water. These are not just any clams, Southern hardshell clams are tough – surviving even during red tide and can live up to 30 years. The clam’s role in the ecosystem is to filter feed. One adult clam can filter and clear up to six gallons of water per day.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Helios is proud to kick off the fundraising campaign as the inaugural corporate donor. Helios will match up to the first $10,000 donated by other businesses, foundations, or individuals. This is one example of how Helios gives back to the communities in which we live and work. Helios and its employees share a proud history of corporate goodwill, providing support to social and environmental causes that will lead to a more sustainable world. Our Helios employees are also eligible for matching gifts for their support of this campaign and other charitable giving through our recently announced Helios Engage platform.”

If you are interested to help support this effort financially, you can make an online donation directly through Sarasota Bay Watch’s website here.

About Sarasota Bay Watch

Sarasota Bay Watch is an action-based, grass-roots, non-profit organization dedicated to restoring coastal ecosystems through citizen participation. Sarasota Bay Watch relies heavily on community involvement while at the same time providing volunteer and educational opportunities for all ages. Their primary events are restoration of shellfish and native vegetation on shoal islands, marine debris cleanup both above and below water, and youth education. For more information please visit: www.sarasotabaywatch.org.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

