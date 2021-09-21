Rocket Software Announces Rocket Process Insights to Drive Critical Business Outcomes Through Prioritized Modernization

IT leaders are often pressed to enhance or integrate systems as a daunting monolith, unable to tease apart key components or discern business-critical needs from superficial improvements. With Rocket Process Insights, businesses can better understand how to prioritize their strategic modernization projects, drive continuous delivery against their plans, and quickly show bottom-line results to the business.

Rocket Software (Rocket), a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world’s largest public and private sector companies, is transforming how companies approach modernization of their critical systems with its introduction of Rocket Process Insights.

“With Rocket Process Insights, IT leaders finally have an answer to the most fundamental modernization question, ‘Where do I start?’” said Chris Wey, President, Power Systems Business Unit at Rocket Software. “For the critical systems driving business, the scope of potential automation and modernization projects can be daunting. By isolating the areas where integration, new experiences, and automation can be most impactful, organizations can focus their investments most successfully.”

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the pace of digital transformation, as organizations suddenly were forced to drastically change how they did business. In spring 2021, Azurite Consulting conducted a study to learn whether businesses included in their digital transformation a plan to shift away from IBM i and IBM Z platforms in response to the pandemic. Of the 250 IBM i/Z decision makers who responded, more than 83% said they have no plans to migrate off their core IBM i/Z infrastructure. In fact, 69% of larger IBM i businesses (those with more than 100 LPARS), said they are committed to modernizing or optimizing their systems, compared to 63% in December 2019.

To achieve ongoing innovation, businesses increasingly rely on IT to play a strategic role. Because critical business systems like IBM i are not going away, modernizing their applications needs to be a part of that strategy. To be effective, though, businesses need to know where to start on their modernization journey. Without end-to-end visibility across IBM i application workflows, prioritizing work is a guessing game. It is only when businesses clearly understand how they engage the application that they can smartly build a modernization plan that enables innovation and drives real business value.