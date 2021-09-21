checkAd

Northern Trust Strategic Investment in Essentia Analytics Adds Innovative New Dimension to Whole Office Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has reached an agreement to take an equity stake in Essentia Analytics, Ltd., a leading provider of behavioral analytics and consulting services that utilizes a cutting edge cloud-based platform to bring together historical data and behavioral science to identify and address biases in thinking that impact investment performance.

The addition of Essentia behavioral analytics solutions is an extension of Northern Trust Whole Office, a strategy that facilitates client access to new technologies, services and solutions across the investment lifecycle.

“We continue to pursue a strategy that combines Northern Trust’s global architecture with innovative partners like Essentia to help clients maximize the value of their data and optimize investment performance,” said Pete Cherecwich, President of Corporate & Institutional Services at Northern Trust. “Essentia’s next generation data analytics technology allows institutional investors – both asset managers and asset allocators – to embed data-driven feedback into their investment process. Through our Whole Office partnerships, Northern Trust clients across the globe can access advanced technology, skills and services designed to help them make repeatable and measurable decisions in the quest to deliver alpha.”

Essentia Analytics combines data analytics, client-driven “nudges” and specialist behavioral coaching to provide a powerful feedback loop for active investment decisions. It helps investment teams understand where and why they succeed and where their blind spots are -- and delivers the framework to enable a cycle of continuous improvement.

Working with foundational investment portfolio data from Northern Trust filtered through Essentia’s proprietary process, investors can gain insight into their more skilled and less successful investment patterns, at both the firm and individual level, in order to optimize decision making, including:

  • Stock picking
  • Sizing
  • Adding/Trimming
  • Entry/Exit timing
  • Scaling in/Scaling out

“As asset managers and allocators seek to maximize alpha, it is crucial that they are able to identify behavioral biases and decision-making deficiencies and adjust their approach accordingly,” said Clare Flynn Levy, Founder and CEO of Essentia Analytics. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with Northern Trust to bring enhanced productivity and investment performance to the front office of clients across the globe.”

Strategic consulting firm Acclinate LLC introduced Northern Trust and Essentia.

About Essentia Analytics (www.essentia-analytics.com)

Essentia Analytics is the leading provider of behavioral data analytics and consulting for professional investors. Led by a team of experts in investment management, technology and behavioral science, Essentia combines next generation data analytics technology with human coaching to help active fund managers measurably improve investment decision-making. Providing daily analysis on over $200 billion in assets worldwide, Essentia has helped active equity fund managers realize an average of 150 basis points of alpha per year for its clients that was previously being lost to behavioral biases and decision-making deficiencies.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Northern Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Strategic Investment in Essentia Analytics Adds Innovative New Dimension to Whole Office Strategy Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has reached an agreement to take an equity stake in Essentia Analytics, Ltd., a leading provider of behavioral analytics and consulting services that utilizes a cutting edge cloud-based platform to bring together …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Northern Trust Asset Management Names Chief Investment Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Northern Trust Automates Data Extraction from Alternative Asset Documentation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.2150 South Capital, General Partner of ND Growth Fund, Expands Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Northern Trust’s 5-Year Market Forecast Calls for Global Economy to Grow by 2.9%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Northern Trust Strengthens Washington, D.C. Wealth Management Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Northern Trust Strengthens Chicago Commercial Banking Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Northern Trust Leaders to Speak at Barclays Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten