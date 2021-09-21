Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones Brand Reveals the Skyline – An Elegant, Easy-to-Use USB Microphone

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today unveiled the all-new Neat Skyline desktop USB microphone. In today’s world people are entrenched in daily video conferences, virtual meetups with co-workers, friends and family, online education, podcasts, content creation, and more. No matter the need, it’s vitally important to be heard clearly. Neat’s all-new Skyline desktop USB condenser microphone will far outperform a computer’s built-in mic, making you sound better and clearer whether being used at home, in the office, or in the classroom. Developed by the renowned team that founded Blue Microphones, Neat’s Skyline microphone lets you command the room with high-quality, crystal clear 24 bit/96 kHz digital audio in an elegant and clean design that can work well on any desktop. Skyline is the perfect mic addition for laptops, desktops, tablets, and any other compatible devices with a USB input. Neat Microphones’ Skyline launches at participating retailers worldwide this October, and with its MSRP of just $69.99, the Skyline will quickly become one of the most important pieces of tech for your daily work and play. Pre-order your Skyline today by going to www.neatmic.com/skyline.

Neat Microphones' all-new Neat Skyline USB mic is the perfect desktop addition to significantly improve how you sound when conferencing with co-workers, family, and friends. Pre-order today so you can command the room with Skyline when it launches in October. MSRP $69.99 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“It’s abundantly clear that high-quality voice capture is critical in our lives today and will be just as important in the future,” said Skipper Wise, Neat Microphones Founder and Vice President at Turtle Beach. “As the founder of the team that championed better microphones for the masses, it is great to have our first product with Turtle Beach be a mic designed to help the most people with their daily conferencing needs. Our team has worked tirelessly to make Skyline the right mic for a variety of everyday uses, and we’re proud to add it as the newest microphone to our list of renowned products that have come before it.”