GetSwift Partners with Uber

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO: GSW) (“GetSwift” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that today it has signed a partnership agreement with Uber Technologies, Inc (“Uber”) to integrate and offer a suite of best-in-class products and services.

With this partnership, when fully deployed and integrated, both existing and new clients across the United States, and expected later in Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Australia, will have access to Uber’s vast pool of drivers and vehicles. GetSwift and Uber over the next few months will integrate their product offerings so that clients will be able to use the GetSwift product suite knowing that their data, customer interaction and payments are secured by GetSwift, in effect protecting their brand equity while benefiting from everything that is amazing about Uber.

Furthermore, all delivery fees and pricing will be managed on a fixed-fee structure based on distance and not basket size, enabling GetSwift clients of all sizes and industries to scalably expand and grow in highly competitive verticals. Alongside GetSwift’s fleet management, batching, and product suite, the company believes the overall pricing per delivery will be highly competitive and disruptive. The company further believes that by combining the unique capabilities and key offerings of both organizations, that this combination is the start of something truly unique.

“Providing delivery as a service to merchants around the world is an Uber priority, and we are happy to be partnering with GetSwift to bring the best of Uber’s logistics network to its new and existing customers,” said Pooja Daftary, head of Uber Direct at Uber. “Beginning in the US we will collaborate to provide a best-in-class customer experience that marries Uber’s logistics expertise and global network with GetSwift’s unique product suite.”

"I am pleased to announce today the start of the Uber-GetSwift partnership. It has taken us a lot of work to arrive at this point, and still lots more remains ahead of us. With that said, we believe that this is going to be an important initiative and offer an incredible blend of products and services that are not only expected to meet current customer demands, but also those that are yet to emerge in this evolving global ecosystem. We expect to have a soft launch before the end of 2021 and then starting in 2022, we expect to be focused on jointly deploying and operating in the regions noted, as well as potentially expanding this model as we evaluate applicability in other regions. With GetSwift’s unique model and product suite, Uber is the perfect partner for us. We look forward to making a positive and long-lasting impact with the customers and communities we serve," said GetSwift CEO Bane Hunter.

