Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company’s media arm and exclusive distributor of the Serie B media rights worldwide, and Amazon Italy, to broadcast Helbiz Live contents and the entire Italian Serie B Championship on all devices and TVs equipped with Amazon Prime Video Channels throughout Italy.

Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon (Graphic: Business Wire)

Helbiz Live is an OTT service that leverages cutting-edge technologies and consolidated infrastructures to guarantee the highest quality standards when streaming live across smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions. With a monthly subscription to Helbiz Live, Serie B fans in Italy can stream all regular season matches and playoff games on devices with Amazon Prime Video. The agreement also includes the broadcast rights of the next 2021/2022, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 Serie B Championship seasons.

Partnering with Amazon Italy expands the Helbiz Live service in Italy and provides wider viewership access for Serie B Championship fans. Helbiz Live will be available for subscribers to stream on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the coming weeks.

"This partnership with Amazon represents a significant step for Helbiz Live and widens the range of sports-related content offered on Amazon Prime Video Channels,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media. “It will allow an alternative way of streaming exclusive Helbiz Live content, such as the Serie B championship. We are pleased to have been selected as a partner of Amazon and look forward to working closely together over the coming seasons."

ABOUT HELBIZ & HELBIZ MEDIA

Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. Helbiz Media is an entity of Helbiz Inc. that was created with the dual mission of developing, managing and offering consumers audio-visual entertainment content, while serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz group and its investors. Helbiz Media has acquired the OTT rights of the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next 3 seasons including 2021-2024. The content service, Helbiz Live, links the world of soccer and entertainment to micro-mobility thanks to Subscription + Cashback for mobility.

Wertpapier


