Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in
treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today provided highlights from a Shareholder Update Call conducted on September 20, 2021 by President and Chief Executive
Officer Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., with guest contributor Matt Angel, Ph.D., Factor Bioscience’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.
The call was based on Brooklyn’s most recent corporate slide deck, which can be found here.
Highlights of the call included:
- Brooklyn is building on its license from Factor Bioscience, its acquisition of Novellus Therapeutics and its placement of its R&D facility at 1035 Cambridge Street alongside Factor Bioscience
- Brooklyn plans to use iMSCs — mesenchymal stem cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) — to address allogeneic bone marrow transplants that have functioned poorly or have failed to address the cancer associated with the procedure
- Brooklyn plans to apply its gene editing products to solid tumors
- Brooklyn outlined its proposed approach for gene editing products to treat monogenic disorders by targeting the liver, brain and eye
- Dr. Federoff described Brooklyn’s expected approach to autologous iPSCs with gene editing to address problems such as sickle cell disease
- Based on intellectual property licensed from Factor Bioscience, Brooklyn’s highly efficient mRNA strategy is designed to preclude cellular innate immune responses and, when coupled with a tunable nanolipid delivery system such as the ToRNAdo system, could allow Brooklyn to address clinical problems that have not been addressable before
Replays of the call are available by calling US Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 or International Toll 1-412-317-0088 and using replay access code 10160132 through October 3, 2021. The webcast can also be replayed until December 20, 2021 at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FBeO ... or on Brooklyn’s website in the Investor Relations section under “Events.”
