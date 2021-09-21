Ehave Appoints Board-Certified Gastroenterologist And Licensed Physician Dr. Rahul Dixit To Its Medical Advisory Board

Rahul Dixit, MD Dr. Rahul Dixit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist with over 17 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from the University of Maryland School of Medicine; he completed his residency in Internal Medicine, and a double fellowship in Gastroenterology, at the University of Miami and Hepatology/Liver Transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today Dr. Rahul Dixit has agreed to join the Company's Medical Advisory Board. As a member of Ehave’s Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Dixit’s primary responsibilities will be to assist and advise the Company on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities, as well as assist and advise the Company on mental health analytical platforms.

As a student, Rahul Dixit accumulated numerous honors, including the Distinguished Medical Student Service Award. He graduated in the top 1 percent of his undergraduate class and received the Phi Beta Kappa Award. Thanks to his outstanding academic achievements, he is one of the most sought out providers in the medical field.

Dr. Dixit is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in both Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine. He has been widely published in numerous medical journals. Recently, Dr. Dixit was awarded "Top Doc" in LA Magazine 2020.

For the past decade, Dr. Dixit has accelerated his business interests as an avid angel investor in biotech pharma and health supplement space. He is a healthcare advisor for many companies including BirlaDK Capital Advisors, G-Plans, Uniquely You, and DNA Analytical Services. He also co-founded Manas Ventures, a highly successful herbal and cannabis focused Biotech venture fund. Dr. Dixit has continued to research and write papers that not only improve his skills and ability to treat patients but, also, adds to the information available to gastroenterologists around the world.

Dr. Rahul Dixit said, “I’m very excited to be a part of Ehave and add to what they have quickly and greatly accomplished in such short time. We know that the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and gut has its own nervous system called the enteric system which is made up of trillions of organisms.” Dr. Dixit continued, “Anywhere from 10-15% of the worldwide population suffers from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) as well as other functional diseases which are significantly affected by underlying mental health diseases like depression. I’m looking forward to helping patients all around the world with Ehave get closer to understanding the positive effects psychedelic compounds could have on their gastrointestinal ailments and overall health.”