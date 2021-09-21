checkAd

Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take advantage of $8Billion French Cosmetic Market;

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

Hires New French Market Manager

Houston, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, September 21, 2021 Herborium Group, Inc.  (OTC Pink: HBRM),  a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products  (Botanical Therapeutics),  and natural cosmeceuticals, announced today that it is aggressively increasing its footprint in 2nd largest cosmetic market in the world – France ($8Billion in sales in 2021).  The first step in this strategy was to hire experienced, native French Market Marketing Manager in August. France is the second largest cosmetic market in the world surpassed only by the US market. Skincare is the main beauty sector in France growing 33% per year and has been rapidly expanding especially with respect to natural based products as a result of Covid pandemic .

Herborium focuses its partnership negotiations on three distribution partners:

  • Wilbiz -all in one international distributor with headquarter in Paris, focused on skincare products, pharmacy and FMCG sectors.
  • Tresors D’Argan Sarl, founded in 2004 and a leader specializing in B2B market and organic or natural cosmetics
  • Amazon France. Amazon France is the largest on-line retailer in France with 2020 revenues reaching $6.5 billion. On-line sales of skincare products in France skyrocket 123% in 2020, while on-line sales of body care products grew an astounding 225%.

Over 25% of France population of 65 million people (not including overseas territories) suffers from acne. AcnEase has been proven to be effective for both face and body acne symptoms.

The AcnEase brand has already established its initial footprint in France being featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine in France side by side with such brands as Lancôme and Estee Lauder, three times since 2017.
Cosmopolitan Magazine is one of the best-selling women’s magazines in France and reaches more than 3,300,000 readers each month in this country alone, and 80,000,000 readers worldwide. Twenty-five percent of the magazine readers are young men (average age 28.5 years old) . Demographics of the readers are aliened directly with demographics of AcnEase

Herborium’s AcnEase Social Media Strategy in France has also proven to be very successful and the brand has grown 500% since 2017 . AcnEase’s French Facebook has over 100,000 followers and the product has been profiled by top French bloggers and YouTube personalities with over 5 million followers. AcnEase Social Media supporters in France include, among others: Coline (et pourqois Coline), EnjoyPhoenix, one of the biggest Youtubers in France featured on French TV and in the legendary Elle Magazine.  Sweet Honey Bee: a leading blogger focusing on young women with acne and Sandrea 26 France, one of the most prominent influencer in France with 1 million subscribers on Youtube, 37,000 fans on Facebook and 1 million followers on Instagram

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take advantage of $8Billion French Cosmetic Market; Hires New French Market ManagerHouston, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Houston, September 21, 2021 Herborium Group, Inc.  (OTC Pink: HBRM),  a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...