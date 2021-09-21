Biogen R&D Day to Provide Overview of Diversified Pipeline and Capabilities with Potential for Multiple Novel Therapies in Neuroscience

33 early and late-stage clinical programs across modalities and innovative discovery platforms



Uniquely positioned to lead in Alzheimer’s disease with ADUHELM (aducanumab-avwa) and industry-leading pipeline including Phase 3 lecanemab

Potential to transform standard of care in several areas of high unmet need in depression, ALS, stroke and lupus

Biomarkers and digital health to enable early diagnosis and personalized medicine

Continued leadership in neuroscience sustained by distinct capabilities and talent



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) will hold a virtual Investor R&D Day today, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s diversified pipeline in neuroscience. Biogen plans to advance innovative therapies for patients through the work of its world-class researchers and the strength of its global network of collaborators. As part of R&D Day, Biogen’s scientific leaders will discuss ongoing research and highlight key advancements among Biogen’s 33 clinical programs, including 12 programs in Phase 3 or filed.

“Biogen is helping to change the Alzheimer’s disease treatment paradigm by providing the first therapy in 20 years, and we continue to lead the way in neuroscience with our diversified pipeline,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer at Biogen. “Across our portfolio, we have achieved significant scientific progress, and I believe our specialization in terms of people, capabilities, and programs positions us to deliver multiple novel therapies with the potential to address the most complex neurological diseases.”

Key R&D Highlights

“The talented team at Biogen is at the forefront of innovation in neuroscience. We look forward to sharing the assets and approaches we have developed aimed at addressing some of the most difficult challenges in healthcare,” said Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Head of Research and Development at Biogen. “Scientific advancements have increased our understanding of human genetics and allow us to advance the appropriate treatment modality for the right target for each disease. We believe this will mitigate risk in neuroscience, increase the probability of success for each program, and create opportunities for early and targeted treatments towards prevention.”