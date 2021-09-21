checkAd

Scottie Resources’ Drills 14.6 g/t Gold Over 8.07 Metres, Extending Blueberry Zone to Over 550 Metres Strike-Length

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report new assays for the Blueberry Zone, where high-grade intercepts extend the structure to both the north and south, increasing the drilled strike length to 550 m. Intercepts include of 14.6 g/t gold over 8.07 metres and 18.4 g/t over 1.54 metres. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC.

“Drilling last year identified a N-S oriented gold-bearing structure at the Blueberry zone, which was supported by an expansive overlying trend of high-grade surficial sampling,” comments VP Exploration, Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo: “We’ve now had the chance to follow up with drilling to test the strike extent. Our results so far indicate that the high-grade structure continues to both the north and south, increasing the drilled strike length from 150 to 550 metres. With assays in hand and the drills still turning, we’ll continue to explore this open structure.”

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Zone.

Drill
Hole 		  From
(m) 		To (m) Width*
(m) 		Gold
(g/t) 		Silver
(g/t)
SR21-67   119.82 120.23 0.41 7.18 67.60
SR21-76

   9.62 18.9 9.28 3.64 1.37
including 9.62 11.16 1.54 18.4 3.17
SR21-77   35.6 40.15 4.55 0.65 24.27
SR21-78

   33.9 35.48 1.58 15.7 11.50
and 64.92 65.42 0.50 6.92 6.00
SR21-79   37.38 39.38 2.00 6.56 15.50
SR21-84
