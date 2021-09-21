checkAd

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has obtained 2022’s mulch contracts from Circle K Stores, Inc. (“Circle K”), renewing its 2021 contract.

Circle K’s renewal was obtained shortly after Minards, Inc.’s renewal for packaged mulch products, with over a 50% increase for 2022 compared to this year’s contract, as well as for packaged mulch products and services, and OldCastle APG, Inc.’s packaging agreement for 1,500,000 mulch bags, all secured so far within the month of September 2021 for the year 2022.

Circle K Stores, Inc. is an international chain of convenience stores with 9,799 stores in North America, 2,697 stores in Europe and an additional 2,380 stores operating under franchise agreements worldwide. (Learn more)

The renewed Circle K mulch contract is very similar to what it’s been from to year to year for approximately 371 stores within Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“We are very pleased to be renewing all of these recent contracts for 2022. These renewed agreements validate the trust our valued partners have in our quality products and services in a competitive industry,” commented Paul Stolly, Mulch Manufacturing’s vice president of sales.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (the Company) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources, as well as for the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States.

The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. (“MMI”) is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country. It continues to provide quality products to the lawn and landscape industry. To learn more, please visit https://mulchmfg.com.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

