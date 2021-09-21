Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.

Circle K’s renewal was obtained shortly after Minards, Inc.’s renewal for packaged mulch products, with over a 50% increase for 2022 compared to this year’s contract, as well as for packaged mulch products and services, and OldCastle APG, Inc.’s packaging agreement for 1,500,000 mulch bags, all secured so far within the month of September 2021 for the year 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has obtained 2022’s mulch contracts from Circle K Stores, Inc. (“Circle K”), renewing its 2021 contract .

Circle K Stores, Inc. is an international chain of convenience stores with 9,799 stores in North America, 2,697 stores in Europe and an additional 2,380 stores operating under franchise agreements worldwide. (Learn more)

The renewed Circle K mulch contract is very similar to what it’s been from to year to year for approximately 371 stores within Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“We are very pleased to be renewing all of these recent contracts for 2022. These renewed agreements validate the trust our valued partners have in our quality products and services in a competitive industry,” commented Paul Stolly, Mulch Manufacturing’s vice president of sales.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (the Company) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources, as well as for the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States.

The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. (“MMI”) is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country. It continues to provide quality products to the lawn and landscape industry. To learn more, please visit https://mulchmfg.com.

