DSG Global and Imperium Motor Completes Productive Montreal Electric Vehicle Show with Strong Interest and over $6 Million in SEV Reserved Orders
Fairfield, California, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its Canadian electric vehicle division, Imperium
Motor Company Canada, finished a successful Montreal Electric Vehicle Exhibit this past weekend. The show resulted in significant exposure and media coverage. The company took deposits on 136 SEV
vehicles and experienced a strong uptick of 60 more deposits over the weekend for SEV vehicles ordered online during the show. Combined the company received deposits on over 196 vehicles for the
three-day event.
“The show surpassed even our most optimistic expectations. Not only was the show larger than the organizers anticipated, interest in our SEV vehicles was tremendous. We had many more customers and dealers expressing interest with expectations for further deposits to continue from show attendees over the next few weeks. With production beginning, we expect to be able to meet the increased demand relatively quickly. We also anticipate similar success at the Quebec Electric Vehicle Show beginning October 1 and even larger success at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November,” commented Christian Dubois, President Imperium Canada.
About DSG Global
DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.
About Imperium Motor Corp.
Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.
