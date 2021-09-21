Sprout AI Inc. Announces Initial Sales Order

Order achieves commercialization milestone and provides significant upside potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Sprout AI Inc. (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPRT) is a technologically focused, sustainable vertical farming company that has developed scalable, controlled aeroponic cultivation habitats. Sprout AI’s technology will provide solutions to the ever increasing complexities surrounding the current and future supply of a sustainable global food production and supply chain. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the cultivation technology of choice for the purpose of cultivating controlled substances for JT Medical LLC (“JT Medical”) based in Pennsylvania, USA.

JT Medical, having completed its first site visit with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is moving forward with the next steps required to obtain its license to cultivate, process and distribute a multitude of controlled plants to be used for medical research and development (the “License”). Plants under the license will include psilocybin mushroom, cannabis, and peyote and their derivatives. Under the license, the primary cultivation technology to be used is the Sprout AI’s proprietary cultivation habitats (the “Units”). The installation, set-up and management of the Units will be provided by TheraCann International Benchmark Corporation (“TheraCann”) which has an existing managed services agreement with JT Medical.

According to Scott Noerr, JT Medical co-founder and CFO: “Our team needed to secure a partner to provide the cultivation services and tracing technology required to create International Organization for Standardization (ISO) level manufacturing processes. We vetted nearly a dozen companies before selecting TheraCann. We chose them due to the vast array of managed services they offer, but more importantly, the development they have provided internationally. With TheraCann, researchers can secure small-batch, customizable, repeatable and traceable results. With the eventuality of our final site inspection expected to complete shortly, hospitals, prescribers and insurance companies will be able to count on our team to provide a national and international supply capacity. Behind all of that is the technology developed under TheraCann's guidance of which we were grateful to secure their partnership.”