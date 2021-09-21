evTS Announces Tier-1 Strategic Partnership to Manufacture and Distribute Flagship FireFly(R) ESV in the United Kingdom

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced it has entered into a cooperative agreement to …

evTS intends to launch a UK based subsidiary to manufacture, distribute and service its FireFly all-electric light weight commercial utility vehicles in the UK and throughout Europe, starting with the FireFly ESV (Essential Services Vehicle). This agreement is further to an earlier announcement outlining plans to assemble and sell up to 5,000 FireFly vehicles over the next 3 years in the U.K. and markets in Western Europe.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") , an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced it has entered into a cooperative agreement to manufacture and distribute its all-electric FireFly ® ESV vehicles in the United Kingdom in conjunction with Auto Innovation Group ("AIG") and its subsidiary Evtec Automotive, a U.K.-based electric vehicle technology group.

AIG will collaborate with evTS and support its sales, marketing, service and manufacturing operations in the UK and Western Europe. evTS plans to bring its vehicles and product knowledge to the UK, leveraging AIG's local market knowledge, OEM sourcing relationships and prospective customer/partner relationships, as well as support of any government affairs activities deemed necessary and appropriate.

"We believe the combination of AIG's experience and industry leadership in automotive manufacturing technologies and evTS' experience in design of the FireFly platform and recent launch into new market sectors, creates the perfect environment to forge promising new revenue streams in the U.K. and European markets," said evTS Chairman and CEO David Solomont.

"This is an exciting development for AIG and Evtec Automotive. The innovative FireFly is going to play an important role in the increasing zero-emission commercial utility vehicle market. It will also be able to take advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for electric last-mile vehicles, becoming a pivotal catalyst in improving urban air quality, and making U.K. and European towns and cities better places to live and work. We have hugely exciting ambitions for the way we make and distribute the FireFly and can't wait to get started," said AIG Chairman David Roberts.