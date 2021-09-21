checkAd

SFLMaven Announces New Collectibles Marketplace Strategy with Focus on Acquisitions and Digital Auction Leadership in NFTs and Other Unique Items

Autor: Accesswire
Company to Enter $370 Billion Collectibles Space to Leverage Digital Auction Expertise and Augment $MM Existing Luxury Goods Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce its new Collectibles Marketplace strategy, which will consist of acquisitions and a new operational focus on the thriving collectibles market, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), baseball cards, coins, comic books, handbags, sneakers, and other collectible memorabilia.

This strategy will be in addition to its current thriving luxury goods auction strategy, which is on pace to generate over $10 million in sales once again this year.

"We have expertise in the auction sales process, which is critical to success in the collectibles market," noted SFLMaven CEO, Joseph Ladin. "We see this as a natural extension of the knowledge we have accumulated over 19 years as a leader in online auction sales of highly valuable goods with unique properties. There is room in the marketplace for the emergence of something akin to the Sotheby's of the collectibles space. That is the vision we are pursuing, and we look forward to providing further details and concrete updates over the very near term."

According to TechCrunch, the estimated size of the global collectibles market is $370 billion.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

