Artmarket.com Artprice registers a record number of Fine Art auction transaction in H1 2021

PARIS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the first half of 2021, still seriously inhibited by the health crisis, the Fine Art auction market secured the continued circulation of artworks. In fact, the auction majors managed to project a substantially more attractive image of their activities by a savvy mix of online sales, thematic and charitable sales and a daring collaboration with what would traditionally be called the 'primary' market. In addition, the auctioneers have at last opened their doors to dematerialized artworks and have been surfing on a wave of ultra-Contemporary art that has also caught the attention of the mainstream media.

Weekly evolution of global Fine Art auction turnover

Comparison between the last five years

Fine Art lots sold at auction filtered by price range (H1 2021)

thierry Ehrmann, CEO and founder of Artmarket.com and of its Artprice department:

"Artprice has registered the highest-ever number of successful Fine Art adjudications in the world, up +10.5% compared with H1 2019, which already set a historic record.

The absence of international fairs has clearly redirected some collectors to the auction houses (live or online), but the growth in the volume of transactions predates the health crisis and is basically just re-starting again."

High-end market vs. affordable market

After a chaotic year 2020, the art market's auction agenda essentially returned to normal, notably with the resumption of New York's spring sales. The sessions organized during week 19 (from 10 to 16 May 2021) totaled $1.5 billion in New York, equivalent to 21% of global art auction turnover in H1 2021.

However, our data for the H1 period suggests the art market is still relatively affordable: of the 302,100 lots auctioned around the world, 51% were acquired for less than $1,000, including buyers' fees. And, unlike the ultra high-end market, these affordable works have been offered and sold very evenly throughout the year. Online sales now even ensure a low level of art market activity during the months of July and August, which are usually marked by a complete standstill.

Fine Art lots sold at auction filtered by price range (H1 2021)

Weekly evolution of global Fine Art auction turnover. Comparison between the last five years

Hong Kong bucks the trend...

The former British colony is now playing a vital role in the international strategies of the auction majors like Christie's, Sotheby's, Phillips and Bonhams, but also of China Guardian and Poly Auction, and together they have made Hong Kong the most luxurious art marketplace on the planet.

