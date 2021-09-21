checkAd

Zoho Positioned as the Technology Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Low Code Application Development (LCAD) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Zoho as a Technology Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market for its LCAD platform, Zoho Creator.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading LCAD platform vendors to help users evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The market demand for LCAD platforms has grown steadily over the years. The increased adoption of digital transformation by organisations and customers in recent times has further caused an uptick in market traction across industry verticals and various geographical regions. The advancements in LCAD platforms have enabled IT teams to deliver rapid and significant business value. Such advancements mainly include low-code robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), API integration, workflow platforms, intelligent document processing (IDP), case management, analytics, pre-built services, and decision rules. The provisions help developers create, test, maintain, and deploy applications faster, thereby automating the end-to-end business operations. For instance, the in-built analytics features like 'application health dashboard' helps monitor performance of deployed applications, notify developers of any security alerts, and provide real-time intelligence for design improvements.

"Zoho Creator, with its comprehensive end-to-end capabilities, allows developers to build scalable and secure custom web and mobile apps that can be extended and integrated with a host of third-party applications. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has also been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market," said Sofia Ali, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

