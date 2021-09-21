The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under " Investors/ Webcasts ." The dial-in number for the earnings call is 888-506-0062, with entry code 714886.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its third quarter 2021 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and provide the entry code to the conference operator; or tell the operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. The company’s press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website.

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

