checkAd

Frankenmuth Insurance Deploys Guidewire to Enhance Agent Experience for Business Owners and Workers’ Compensation Lines of Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 14:55  |  21   |   |   

Frankenmuth Insurance and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Frankenmuth has successfully deployed Guidewire Digital to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its agents for its Business Owners and Workers’ Compensation lines of business in all of the states where the company operates.

“We selected Guidewire Digital to improve the relationship with our agency partners,” said Philip McCain, senior vice president, Frankenmuth Insurance. “The combination of Guidewire Digital with PolicyCenter enables more robust functionality, such as ‘Day Two’ transactions and being able to make change requests or endorsements. Our Guidewire implementation has helped to increase our agents’ confidence in our ability to deliver easy-to-use solutions.”

Eric Wachowicz, director, Information and Portal Services, Frankenmuth Insurance, said, “User feedback has been positive, highlighting the product’s efficiency, ease-of-use, and intuitiveness. Our agents have commented about increased productivity and time savings, as the workflow enables quotes to be completed much more quickly.”

“We congratulate Frankenmuth Insurance on its successful Guidewire digital deployment,” said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. “We look forward to seeing them transform the way they do business with their independent agents and continue their mission of being the insurer of choice in protecting the individuals, families, and businesses that they serve.”

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, Frankenmuth Insurance has long provided quality insurance products. 750 employees focus daily on a single vision - to be the insurer of choice. Represented by nearly 700 independent agents in 15 states, Frankenmuth Insurance is a financially sound company with $1.8 Billion in assets and an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). With more than 150 years as an industry leader, policyholders can rest assured Frankenmuth Insurance is in business to provide peace of mind. For more information visit www.fmins.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frankenmuth Insurance Deploys Guidewire to Enhance Agent Experience for Business Owners and Workers’ Compensation Lines of Business Frankenmuth Insurance and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Frankenmuth has successfully deployed Guidewire Digital to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its agents for its Business Owners and Workers’ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Guidewire InsuranceSuite Recognized as a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Insurepay’s Accelerator for Pay-As-You-Go Workers’ Compensation Premiums Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Germania Insurance Subscribes to Guidewire InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Guidewire Software to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Guidewire Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten