a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|Continental Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Georg F. W.
|Last name(s):
|Schaeffler
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
|Missing ISIN (DE000VTSC017)
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
b) LEI
|529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|Correction of announcement (due to missing ISIN) from 21 Sept. 2021 concerning the transaction from 17 Sept. 2021 about 4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (DE000VTSC017)
