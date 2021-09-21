Fifth Third Express Banking Earns National Bank On Certification; Bank to Support Initiative to Boost Awareness of Bank On Accounts

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced that its Express Banking account has received Bank On national certification for safe and affordable accounts. The certification was conferred by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to traditional banking and other financial empowerment services.

Additionally, Fifth Third’s Community Development and Social Responsibility group is donating $150,000 in support of regional Bank On coalitions in key markets to boost awareness about the availability of Bank On-certified accounts in the communities the Bank serves.

Fifth Third’s Express Banking account meets or exceeds the Bank On National Account Standards developed to ensure expanded access to safe and appropriate financial products and services to the nearly 36 million people in the United States who are outside of the mainstream financial system. Bank On’s 2021-22 Standards require low cost and no overdraft features.

“We designed Express Banking in 2015 as a responsible, transactional, limited fee account that would enable more individuals to gain access to the benefits of a traditional bank,” said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp. “More than 191,000 account holders have taken advantage of its benefits since that time. Now, Bank On certification affirms the account’s benefits and its status as safe and affordable. We are thrilled that our Express Banking account is Bank On certified and that Fifth Third can help boost awareness of Bank On certified products to the unbanked and underbanked.”

Fifth Third’s Express Banking account offers the following features, all of which meet or exceed Bank On national standards. Features which exceed Bank On national standards are denoted by an asterisk.

Debit card.

$0 required to open*.

No monthly maintenance fee* and no minimum balance.

No overdraft or non-sufficient fund fees.

Free access to network of more than 50,000 ATMs

Free deposits in branch and direct deposit.

Free money orders.

No activation, dormancy or inactivity fees.

Free and unrestricted branch access and telephone banking.

Free online and mobile banking, and banking alerts.

Free electronic and mailed paper statements*.

FDIC insured.

“Empowering people financially at every age and stage of life is among our highest priorities at Fifth Third Bank,” said Stefanie Steward-Young, senior vice president and chief corporate social responsibility officer. “Earning Bank On certification for our Express Banking product is an important differentiator for us and complements our financial empowerment efforts designed to provide access and help people achieve their financial goals.”