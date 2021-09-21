Verizon to deliver 5G at 7 Air Force Reserve Command installations

The award expands Verizon’s 5G portfolio with the federal government, and the U.S. Air Force specifically. Titled Offer to Lease (OTL) 2b, the win builds on Verizon’s OTL 1a and b win in 2019 to provide wireless improvements to ten Air Force bases, which includes its work underway with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband deployment at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. Through its involvement in the OTL program, Verizon is delivering 5G and other enhanced wireless network services across 17 Air Force bases throughout the United States.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has selected Verizon Public Sector to deliver its 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service to seven Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) installations. The bases are located in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. The deployment will include c-band radios installed outdoors at each AFRC facility, bringing higher speeds, increased bandwidth and lower latency for the base personnel and the surrounding community.

Verizon’s 5G network is helping U.S. military leadership pursue its most strategic digital transformation priorities. Air Force leadership is committed to leveraging technology to support a variety of innovations. This includes supporting flight line test equipment, animated simulation and training, full-motion, high-definition video to support telemedicine for its airmen, and ultra-fast artificial intelligence for biometric identification.



“Serving as an indispensable partner to the military and their strategic digital transformation objectives is one of our highest priorities,” said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice President for Public Sector at Verizon. “Air Force leadership describes their modernization as a transition from an industrial-age force to an information-age force and Verizon Public Sector is their partner in that journey, providing a 5G network with the right technology solutions to meet their needs today, and into the future.”

