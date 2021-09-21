checkAd

Grand Havana Signs 10 New Locations as Part of the Collaboration Agreement With Half Moon Empanadas

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc (OTC PINK:GHAV), the specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida that provides and distributes gourmet coffee products under the brand name Grand Havana whose coffee …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc (OTC PINK:GHAV), the specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida that provides and distributes gourmet coffee products under the brand name Grand Havana whose coffee products are available in supermarkets, universities, and online marketplaces. Grand Havana owns the Grand Havana Cafes, a casual fast franchise model today is proud to announce a collaboration with Half Moon Empanadas to accelerate and grow the national reach of the Grand Havana brand. With a shared commitment to provide the best quality coffee and empanadas this alliance will transform, expand, and elevate both companies by providing each other their best products collectively.

As part of the alliance, Half Moon Empanadas will sell Grand Havana® coffee in 10 locations.

Half Moon Empanadas

  • 860 NE 79th Street | Miami, FL 33138

Half Moon Empanadas - Florida International University

  • 11299 SW 8th St. - PG6 Building | Miami, FL 33199
  • 11200 SW 8th St. - Library Building | Miami, FL 33199

Half Moon Empanadas - University of Miami

  • 1111 Memorial Drive, Memorial Building | Coral Gables, FL 33174
  • 5100 Brunson Drive, Communications Building | Coral Gables, FL 33146
  • 5100 5250 University Drive, Jenkins Building | Coral Gables, FL 33146

Half Moon Empanadas- Pembroke Pines

  • 14539 SW 5th Street | Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Half Moon Empanadas - Miami Beach Convention Center - Events Only

  • 1901 Convention Center Drive | Miami Beach, FL 33139

Half Moon Empanadas - Miami International Airport (COMING SOON)

  • Miami International Airport Gate F13 | Miami, FL 33126
  • Miami International Airport Gate D29 | Miami, FL 33126

"This alliance will bring the Grand Havana experience to a broader audience as well as strengthening our cafes portfolio by offering the best empanadas in the market," said Tanya Bredemeier, President of Grand Havana, Inc. Additionally, Tanya states, "We will be serving Half Moon's delicious empanadas in all our Grand Havana Cafes effective immediately."

"This partnership is part of our ongoing efforts to focus and evolve our business to deliver the very best products to our consumer, and we are proud to work alongside a company that is committed to our shared values."

"This transaction is a significant step for our coffee business growth," said Robert Rico, CEO, Grand Havana, Inc. "With Half Moon, we bring together two great brands. We are delighted to have Half Moon as our partner. Both companies have a true passion for outstanding coffee and savories and are proud to be recognized as leaders in our respectful categories. This is a great day for coffee lovers around Florida."

Seite 1 von 2
Grand Havana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grand Havana Signs 10 New Locations as Part of the Collaboration Agreement With Half Moon Empanadas MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc (OTC PINK:GHAV), the specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida that provides and distributes gourmet coffee products under the brand name Grand Havana whose coffee …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering ...
DLT Resolution’s Union Strategies to Hold 3 Local Elections Utilizing it’s YOUnified Platfor
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Grand Havana, Inc. Announces 103% Sequential Revenue Increase for Second Quarter of 2021
Accesswire | Analysen