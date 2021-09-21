Crexendo Reaches Two Million End Users Utilizing Their Award-Winning Platform

checkAd

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that its solutions now support over two million end users globally.

The Crexendo NetSapiens division is an award-winning, patented cloud-native communications platform delivered via a high availability, multi-tenant solution that can be consumed however the service providers prefer, in their cloud or the NetSapiens cloud, on a subscription or a purchase model. NetSapiens maintains a portfolio of cloud-native solutions, including its flagship SNAPsolution platform and its award winning SnapHD video collaboration solution. NetSapiens was recently spotlighted in Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) report as the third-party platform vendor with the fastest growth rate in the North American market and the #4 ranked provider of UCaaS seats in North America.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "This is a major milestone for Crexendo. When we acquired NetSapiens we did so because we were convinced that it was the best communication platform that was available anywhere. The continued acceptance of the platform by end users confirms our belief. The steady growth is a testament to the hard work done every day by our team and the commitment of our community. We are continuing to make investments and improvement in the platform that will benefit both the NetSapiens community and Crexendo telecom customers. One of the primary advantages of joining with NetSapiens team was to allow Crexendo to offer the VIP platform which is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution with a 100% uptime guarantee offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. We provide world class collaboration tools at a price that is better than our competitors. In addition, the VIP Platform features advanced customer experience and call center capabilities to help companies deliver an excellent customer experience. Our combined efforts will continue to make a better company, provide better products and services and to increase shareholder value."

