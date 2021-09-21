checkAd

Blender Bites Completes Reverse-Takeover with Balsam Technologies

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the "Company" or "Blender") (CSE:BITE) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the "Company" or "Blender") (CSE:BITE) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the outstanding securities of the privately held, Blender Bites (Holdings) Limited (formerly, Blender Bites Incorporated) ("BBI"). The Transaction proceeded pursuant to a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 31, 2021, among the Company, BBI and the former shareholders of BBI (the "Vendors").

Foto: Accesswire

In connection with the Transaction, the Company delisted from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on Monday, September 20, 2021, and will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 under the symbol "BITE" (the "Listing").

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

Graphical user interface, websiteDescription automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Reverse-Takeover Transaction

The Transaction closed on September 20, 2021, and the Company acquired all of the outstanding securities of BBI in exchange for 11,773,580 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") and 10,136,790 share purchase warrants ("Consideration Warrants"). In accordance with the policies of the CSE, 5,025,079 of the Consideration Shares held by Chelsie Hodge, the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be subject to a 36-month escrow, whereby 10% of such shares will be released upon the Listing, with the remaining shares being released in equal tranches of 15% every six months after the Listing.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blender Bites Completes Reverse-Takeover with Balsam Technologies VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the "Company" or "Blender") (CSE:BITE) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering ...
DLT Resolution’s Union Strategies to Hold 3 Local Elections Utilizing it’s YOUnified Platfor
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...