Blender Bites Completes Reverse-Takeover with Balsam Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the " Company " or " Blender ") (CSE:BITE) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the " Transaction ") of all of the outstanding securities of the privately held, Blender Bites (Holdings) Limited (formerly, Blender Bites Incorporated) (" BBI "). The Transaction proceeded pursuant to a definitive share purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") dated August 31, 2021, among the Company, BBI and the former shareholders of BBI (the " Vendors ").

In connection with the Transaction, the Company delisted from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on Monday, September 20, 2021, and will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 under the symbol "BITE" (the "Listing").

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

Reverse-Takeover Transaction

The Transaction closed on September 20, 2021, and the Company acquired all of the outstanding securities of BBI in exchange for 11,773,580 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") and 10,136,790 share purchase warrants ("Consideration Warrants"). In accordance with the policies of the CSE, 5,025,079 of the Consideration Shares held by Chelsie Hodge, the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be subject to a 36-month escrow, whereby 10% of such shares will be released upon the Listing, with the remaining shares being released in equal tranches of 15% every six months after the Listing.