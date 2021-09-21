Engine Media's WinView Games Announces Partnership with Atlanta Radio Station 680 The Fan

Partnership Expands on Current Partnership Between Engine Media's Frankly Media and 680 The FanNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSX-V:GAME), an esports/sports …

Partnership Expands on Current Partnership Between Engine Media's Frankly Media and 680 The Fan

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSX-V:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, WinView Games ("WinView") has entered into a partnership with 680 The Fan, Atlanta's preeminent sports radio station, to elevate listener engagement with live games of skill that test the audience's sports IQ for cash or fun. The partnership consists of exclusive WinView contests and promotions that are synchronized to 680 The Fan's broadcast and website. These contests will allow people to play along while they listen or watch a game, which will span Braves, Hawks, Falcons, Bulldogs, and Yellow Jackets games. These games will be produced in both live and pregame modes, which will allow users to constantly engage with the events.

This partnership illustrates Engine's unique position in the skills-based gaming market and its ability to combine media solutions with social gaming experiences to create truly one-of-a-kind experiences. 680 The Fan has worked with Engine's wholly-owned subsidiary, Frankly Media ("Frankly"), to develop and manage its digital sports destination, including leveraging its live streaming audio and video platform. WinView's newly announced partnership with 680 The Fan is a perfect compliment.

This is the first partnership of its kind and has the potential to be replicated with other media platforms and to evolve into team partnerships. The decision for WinView to partner with 680 The Fan is driven by their impressive content and large sports following that will promote and market WinView Games. The decision for 680 The Fan to partner with WinView is driven by their commitment to continue improving fan engagement through the play-along game prediction platform offered by WinView. This commitment will be furthered by three of their top on-air personalities (Matt Chernoff, Carlos Medina, and Brian Hoyt) driving the program through the airwaves.

Scott McFarlane, Operations Director of 680 The Fan commented on the announcement stating, "We are excited about delivering these promotions to our listeners. This is a thrilling way to improve fan engagement and interaction with the station and the teams. Our partnership with WinView is another opportunity to enhance the digital sports destination we have been building with Frankly and Engine."