The Planned Approach Will Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Expanding Buckingham's Presence in Missouri

21.09.2021   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which The Planned Approach, Inc. ("TPA"), a registered investment adviser located in Kansas City, Missouri, will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2002 by Stephanie Guerin, CFP® and Kelly Hokanson, CFP®, TPA is a fiduciary firm offering wealth management services to professionals, retiring business owners, executives, and other high net worth clientele in the greater Kansas City area and elsewhere in Missouri.

"With Stephanie and Kelly, we have found a like-minded, client-focused team with a strong and growing presence in their local market. They also share our approach to evidence-based financial planning and wealth management," said Justin Ferri, Buckingham's Chief Operating Officer. "Partnering with the TPA team will enable us to further expand our presence in Missouri, serving more clients and neighbors with fiduciary advice in the communities where we live and work."

"This decision was about synergy. It was about finding the most effective way to help us grow our firm while further enhancing our ability to serve great clients the right way," explained Stephanie Guerin, CFP®, Co-Founder of TPA. "This transaction allows us to maximize our capabilities and quality of planning much faster than if we were to continue building our firm independently. At the same time, we are excited to offer Buckingham our unique perspective as a firm led by women advisors in Kansas City for almost 20 years."

"Buckingham shares our deep client-first mindset. Their dedication to life planning - considering the whole client - reinforces that we have found the right home, but even stronger and more capable," added Kelly Hokanson, CFP®, Co-Founder of TPA.

"We are thrilled that TPA has chosen to join Buckingham in Focus' 16th merger year-to-date," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction will strengthen Buckingham's presence in Missouri and establish their first office in Kansas City, an important market for our partnership. This transaction also represents Buckingham's third merger this year, a testament to their ability to attract like-minded and highly talented firms like TPA."

