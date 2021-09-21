Global Organic Dinnerware Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $1,557.13 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [146 Pages] By Research Dive

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Global Organic Dinnerware Market by Type (Plates, Bowls, Cup Sets, and Others), Distribution Channel (Home and Commercial), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

The global organic dinnerware market is expected to witness a notable growth by 2028, owing to rising adoption of organic products. The plates sub-segment is expected to be most profitable. The North American region is expected to lead the market

According to the report, the Global Organic Dinnerware Market is expected to garner a revenue of $1,557.13 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Dynamics of the Market

Increasing prevalence of health-conscious people across the globe and rising adoption of organic products among people are expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, surging collaborative initiatives from major players of the market and availability of wide variety of innovative organic dinnerware products are further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for ceramic dinnerware is expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of organic dinnerware is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Organic Dinnerware Market

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a medium impact on the growth of the global organic dinnerware market, owing to the lockdowns prevalent in various countries across the globe and growing trend of cooking and taking food orders during the pandemic. Lockdowns led to the closure of hotels and restaurants, and hence dine-in for customers were prohibited. This caused disruptions in the production and supply chain of dinnerware products. But increasing food orders during lockdowns and rising demand for porcelain dinnerware created decent profits for the growth of the market.