Female-Led Supplement Brand, Reserveage, Launches Their First-Ever Topicals Offering with Pro-Collagen Skincare Line

Reserveage , one of the industry's top leaders in wellness and beauty supplements for-women by women, has expanded its product portfolio to seamlessly blend outer beauty with inner wellness with the launch of their Pro-Collagen Booster skincare collection.

Founded on the premise of the needs and desires from women as it relates to skincare, the dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny-certified), paraben and sulfate-free line promotes the appearance of youthful, collagen-rich skin on the most visible areas of the body - the face, eye, neck, hands and feet.

With a team of scientists, Reserveage utilizes unique technology to create innovative, efficacious products with patented and trademarked ingredients that are designed for whole body benefits, including their powerful microencapsulated copper peptides and nine world-class ingredients, including Dermaxyl(R), Beautifeye(R), EyelissTM, Matrixyl(R), with proven results from 29 clinical studies. The brand's unparalleled technology allows for copper to be absorbed into the skin more effectively, without oxidation in the form of microencapsulated copper peptides, supporting smooth and firm skin in the key areas most impacted by collagen degradation.

'When looking at the market opportunity, the skincare segment is the biggest and fastest-growing sector within the Beauty & Personal Care market,' said Yamit Sadok, Senior Director of Marketing at Reserveage. 'Reserveage as a brand is already positioned as a premium beauty brand with Collagen-boosting nutritionals targeting skin benefits. Our foray into topicals allowed us to capitalize on the white space in the marketplace, while completing the inside and outside approach - ultimately enhancing the consumer experience while reshaping the way personal care products are formulated, marketed and used. We're excited to get products into the hands of consumers and make our official debut into the topical landscape.'