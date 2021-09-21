checkAd

EQS-News 22nd Baloise Art Prize awarded at Art Basel 2021

22nd Baloise Art Prize awarded at Art Basel 2021

Basel, 21 September 2021. The Baloise Art Prize has been awarded to Hana Miletić and Cameron Clayborn. The prize of CHF 30,000.- will be presented at the Statements sector of Art Basel by a jury of international experts. The prize includes the acquisition by Baloise of a group of works by the award winners, which are donated to two important museums in Europe: the Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart, Nationalgalerie - Staatliche Museen zu Berlin and the MUDAM, Luxembourg.

This year's jury includes: Marie-Noëlle Farcy, Curator/Head of Collection, MUDAM, Luxembourg; Grażyna Kulczyk, art collector and founder of the Muzeum Susch; Stéphane Aquin, Director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts; Sven Beckstette, Curator at Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart, Berlin and Martin Schwander, Fine Art Advisor of Baloise, Chairman of the jury.

Hana Miletić's work strikes a deep, albeit discreet, chord in today's world. Her woven transcriptions of commonplace repairs on cars and buildings speak of economic hardship and personal resilience, as does the transnational dimension of her project between Pristina and Basel. Her process itself, the slow and attentive act of weaving, meaningfully echoes the deeper task we are all engaged in.

Hana Miletić, *1982, lives in Brussels, Belgium
Statements booth N7, LambdaLambdaLambda, Pristhina, Kosovo

Cameron Clayborn's sculptures in his series homegrown hang suspended from the ceiling like cocoons. By appearing to be standing on tiptoe, they command distance, and yet their materiality lures viewers into taking a closer look. Thus seesawing between distance and closeness, solidity and fragility, Clayborn informs his work with great vitaliy and an impressive physical presence.

Cameron Clayborn,*1992, lives in New Haven, Connecticut, USA 
Statements booth N16, Simone Subal Gallery, New York, USA

During Art Basel 2021 (24.-26.9.) all the winners will be presented at the Baloise Studio (Hall 2.2.).

