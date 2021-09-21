DGAP-News: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt Pacific Green Signs Offer for Debt Finance for Its First Battery Energy Storage Development at Richborough Energy Park 21.09.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB: PGTK)) announces that it has signed an offer letter from Close Leasing Limited ("CLL"), wherein CLL will provide debt financing of £23 million (US$31.6 million) for the construction of a 99.8 MW battery energy storage system ("BESS") the Company is developing in Kent, England.

The BESS development, which is located at Richborough Energy Park, will be developed through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Pacific Green Energy Storage (UK) Limited. The financing, which is subject to final due diligence, is expected to reach Financial Close in Q4 2021. Energization of the energy storage park is on schedule for 2022.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chief Executive commented: "We are very proud to be working with Close Brothers, following numerous offers from very competitive financiers, our decision was based upon the combination of Close Brothers' flexibility along with their previous experience financing renewable energy projects of a similar size. We are excited to work with Close Brothers on the first project in our pipeline of 1.1GW and look forward to progressing this initial project into the construction phase and operation."

James Sutcliffe, Managing Director of Close Brothers Leasing's Energy team, commented: "The battery storage sector is experiencing significant growth and is playing an important part in our strategy of expanding our renewable energy portfolio. We are delighted to be involved in this project and are really looking forward to working with Pacific Green through the various phases to completion."

CLL is a market leader in providing specialist, structured finance solutions ranging in value from £250,000 to £50 million, particularly working with select, strategic partners to offer finance solutions in the renewable energy sector. CLL is part of Close Brothers Group plc.("CBG").