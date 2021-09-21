checkAd

DGAP-News Pacific Green Signs Offer for Debt Finance for Its First Battery Energy Storage Development at Richborough Energy Park

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-News: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Pacific Green Signs Offer for Debt Finance for Its First Battery Energy Storage Development at Richborough Energy Park

21.09.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacific Green Signs Offer for Debt Finance for Its First Battery Energy Storage Development at Richborough Energy Park

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB: PGTK)) announces that it has signed an offer letter from Close Leasing Limited ("CLL"), wherein CLL will provide debt financing of £23 million (US$31.6 million) for the construction of a 99.8 MW battery energy storage system ("BESS") the Company is developing in Kent, England.

The BESS development, which is located at Richborough Energy Park, will be developed through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Pacific Green Energy Storage (UK) Limited. The financing, which is subject to final due diligence, is expected to reach Financial Close in Q4 2021. Energization of the energy storage park is on schedule for 2022.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chief Executive commented: "We are very proud to be working with Close Brothers, following numerous offers from very competitive financiers, our decision was based upon the combination of Close Brothers' flexibility along with their previous experience financing renewable energy projects of a similar size. We are excited to work with Close Brothers on the first project in our pipeline of 1.1GW and look forward to progressing this initial project into the construction phase and operation."

James Sutcliffe, Managing Director of Close Brothers Leasing's Energy team, commented: "The battery storage sector is experiencing significant growth and is playing an important part in our strategy of expanding our renewable energy portfolio. We are delighted to be involved in this project and are really looking forward to working with Pacific Green through the various phases to completion."

CLL is a market leader in providing specialist, structured finance solutions ranging in value from £250,000 to £50 million, particularly working with select, strategic partners to offer finance solutions in the renewable energy sector. CLL is part of Close Brothers Group plc.("CBG").

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Pacific Green Signs Offer for Debt Finance for Its First Battery Energy Storage Development at Richborough Energy Park DGAP-News: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt Pacific Green Signs Offer for Debt Finance for Its First Battery Energy Storage Development at Richborough Energy Park 21.09.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG setzt Wachstumskurs entschlossen fort
DGAP-News: Personelle Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG continues growth course
DGAP-News: Disruptive antibacterial silver coating technology: Very good results after use of 3 silver-coated ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Neuzugänge im coinIX Portfolio - Neue Investments setzen auf die ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement