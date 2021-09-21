Appgate Announces Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) as a Service for U.S. Government

“Zero Trust is becoming increasingly essential in the public sector, as highlighted in the recent Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity ,” said Barry Field, Appgate CEO. “Appgate SDP can help government entities meet requirements to achieve a Zero Trust security posture by ensuring secure access to the cloud in a FedRAMP-approved environment.”

Appgate , the secure access company, today announced plans to deliver its market-leading Zero Trust Network Access solution, Appgate SDP , as a service to U.S. government entities via a FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB)-approved environment. Through a partnership with Rackspace Government Solutions (RGS), Appgate SDP will be made available as an additional service offering within Rackspace Government Cloud, a managed security and compliance platform. Government agencies will be able to leverage an industry-leading Zero Trust Network Access solution in securing their diverse, hybrid IT environments.

Under the new partnership with RGS, government agencies will soon be able to secure their complex, distributed hybrid IT ecosystems with Appgate SDP, an enterprise-grade ZTNA solution. Utilizing the principles of Zero Trust, Appgate SDP dynamically creates one-to-one network connections between users and the resources they are explicitly authorized to access. Appgate SDP complies with and extends beyond the three core principles of the Cloud Security Alliance’s software-defined perimeter specifications.

“The ability to offer Appgate SDP as a service meets the demand of our federal government customers and our partner ecosystem,” said Ned Miller, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Appgate’s Federal Division. “Appgate offers the most flexible deployment models for any ZTNA technology in its class. Our prospects, customers and partners will soon be able to deploy Appgate SDP on premises, in a private cloud, in a government-approved cloud, as a managed service in a government-owned location or remotely from a FedRAMP-approved environment.”

Appgate SDP offers a full spectrum of user access options, including clients with integrated user interfaces (UIs) and non-UI or “headless” clients to always-on clients and zero-install clientless using a standard web browser. Its benefits include:

Unified ZTNA platform for users, servers and IoT

Ability to control all access to all resources with a single, dynamic policy model​

Secure remote access for employees, systems and third-parties​

Simplified, consistent policy administration

“Offering unrivaled FedRAMP expertise, Rackspace Government Solutions has held FedRAMP Moderate Joint Authorization Board (JAB) authorization since 2015, as well as DoD Impact Level 4 and DFARS/CMMC attestations. We offer solutions that comply with FISMA, ITAR, Section 889, and HIPAA standards, to name just a few,” said Brad Schulteis, Senior Director of Rackspace Government Solutions. “We are very pleased to be working with Appgate and delivering a world-class ZTNA as a Service solution in support of our mutual US government customers.”

Appgate was recently named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave Zero Trust Network Access, Q3 2021. Appgate received a differentiated rating, the highest possible, in six criteria including deployment flexibility, non-web and legacy apps, ecosystem integration, client support, connector capabilities and product vision.

About Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company that provides cybersecurity solutions for people, devices and systems based on the principles of Zero Trust security. Appgate updates IT systems to combat the cyber threats of today and tomorrow. Through a set of differentiated cloud and hybrid security products, Appgate enables enterprises to easily and effectively shield against cyber threats. Appgate protects nearly 700 organizations across government and business. Learn more at appgate.com. On February 9, 2021, Appgate announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Newtown Lane Marketing, Incorporated (OTC BB: NTWN), a publicly traded shell company. The parties expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time Appgate will become a public company. For more information, please visit www.appgate.com/investor-relations.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005035/en/