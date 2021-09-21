Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its magical Match-3 mobile game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells , is marking its one-year anniversary with a full week of festivities. Kicking off today, fans around the world are invited to join the celebration with a seven-day slate of in-game gifts, events, sweepstakes and new content commemorating the occasion.

Zynga’s Magical Match-3 Mobile Game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Celebrates One-Year Anniversary (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since its launch in September 2020, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has delighted fans with its authentic wizarding world puzzles and gameplay. With more than 2,000 puzzle levels in the main player journey, the game continues to invite players together to revel in the fun and excitement of Hogwarts with new content and events. Spotlighting players’ journies in the game at this first anniversary, Zynga has released a new trailer featuring game highlights.

“We’re incredibly proud of the accolades and reception that Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has received, but we’re even more inspired and humbled by the players who have joined us on this journey,” said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the fans, and look forward to opening the game’s next chapter, together.”

Inspired by Dudley Dursley’s most memorable birthday, beginning this week, a new ‘London Zoo’ themed event in the game will invite players to collect ‘presents’ on their gameboard to earn reward chests. Bringing a serpentine twist to this birthday-inspired event, players can make matches next to mysterious boxes on their gameboard to release the python inside. Starting September 23rd, players can join in a treasured Hogwarts tradition with the in-game House Pride Event, completing puzzles to earn points for their house with results tracked in a global leaderboard. From September 22th through September 24th, players who log in to the game will be treated to a daily in-game anniversary gift to further celebrate the occasion.