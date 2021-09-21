Radius Global Infrastructure to Participate in Fireside Chat with RBC Capital Markets

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (the “Company”) today announced Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with other members of the management team, will be participating in a webcast fireside chat on September 28, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT. RBC’s Jonathan Atkin, Managing Director and Global Head of Communications Infrastructure Investment Research, will lead the discussion.

The event will be webcast live in the News & Events section of Radius Global’s website under “Events and Presentations” at https://www.radiusglobal.com/news-events/events-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to Radius Global’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the presentation at the same location for 14 days.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary, AP WIP Investments, LLC ("APW"), is one of the largest owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure in 19 countries. Radius is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties underlying their mission critical digital infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives attractive yields on capital invested and maintains a broad pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

