AVIWEST Selects Sierra Wireless 5G New Radio Module for Mobile Ultra-High-Definition Video Encoders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its EM9191 5G New Radio (NR) module has been integrated into mobile video encoders from AVIWEST, a leading provider of live and recorded video contribution systems.

The EM9191 provides AVIWEST’s PRO360-5G and AIR320e-5G mobile video encoders with the fast, low-latency, and reliable 5G connectivity broadcasters need to remotely stream high-definition or ultra-high-definition IP video from live sporting, news, and other events. Using AVIWEST’s 5G-enabled mobile video encoders broadcasters can reduce the complexity associated with live event video productions and reduce travel, lodging, Outside Broadcasting (OB) truck, satellite data transmission, and other costs associated with these productions.

“5G will fundamentally transform live video production, making it simpler and less expensive, while eventually enabling new, more entertaining, immersive, and exciting viewing experiences with additional mobile, Point of View (POV), and other cameras,” said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO at AVIWEST. “With the Sierra Wireless EM9191 module, AVIWEST’s mobile video encoders can use 5G networks to stream high-definition video from live events to broadcasters’ production facilities, allowing these broadcasters to realize the cost, simplicity, and other benefits of 5G-powered remote video production today.”

Broadcasters are already using recently introduced AVIWEST 5G mobile video encoders equipped with the Sierra Wireless EM9191 module to stream high-definition video from live sporting events to remote video production facilities. For example, Telefonica-owned telecommunications provider Movistar used the AVIWEST AIR320-5G to remotely broadcast live high-definition video from the 2021 Copa del Rey basketball tournament. In addition, Broadcaster Cosmote TV completed Greece’s first live television broadcast through a 5G network using AIR320-5G units and robotic cameras to transmit audio and video of the final game of the Greek Cup. Many PRO360-5G mobile video encoders have also been used by broadcasters during the latest Summer Games in Tokyo, for main event coverage as well as for interviews and pre-game moments.

