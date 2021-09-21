checkAd

Roku Announces New Shopify App for Small Businesses to Easily Launch and Measure TV Streaming Ad Campaigns

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it is launching a new app that will allow Shopify merchants to easily build, buy, and measure TV streaming advertising campaigns. Roku’s addition to Shopify’s marketing solutions will become the first-ever TV streaming app available in the Shopify App Store, opening the door to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to build stronger brands and increase revenue through TV advertising. Designed for merchants to use on their own and with limited ad budgets, Roku’s platform has already shown it can be effective, lifting consideration for one advertiser’s brand by 63%.

Roku’s application, which is slated to launch in advance of the holiday season, will enable Shopify merchants of any size to easily create TV advertising campaigns using precise audiences and measurement throughout their marketing funnel. This is a significant advancement from traditional linear and cable TV advertising solutions, which offer limited targeting and measurement options. Roku is America’s #1 TV streaming platform*, delivering scale with 55.1 million active accounts as of the end of Q2 2021 and more ad impressions served than any other TV streaming platform in Q4 2020**.

The Roku app for Shopify was designed for ease of use and rapid deployment. To get started, Shopify users just need to add the Roku app from the Shopify App Store, select their audience, choose their campaign budget, timing, and duration, and upload creative. Within minutes, they’ll be able to launch their campaigns and deliver their brand and message directly into the living room of tens of millions of households.

As the leading provider of trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size, Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. The Shopify App Store provides merchants with approximately 7,000 publicly available apps and integrations to help them grow their businesses.

“At Shopify, we’re focused on helping our merchants reach more consumers, boost their sales, and build thriving businesses,” said Amir Kabbara, Director of Product, Shopify. “By launching the new Roku app in the Shopify App Store, merchants can bring their products directly to TV screens, while allowing consumers to discover exciting new brands right from their living room.”

Wertpapier


