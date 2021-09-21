Inotiv, Inc. and Envigo Propose to Join Forces to Enhance Research and Drug Discovery Solutions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, and Envigo RMS Holding Corp. (or “Envigo”), a leading global provider of research models and services, today jointly announced that they have entered into an agreement for Inotiv to purchase Envigo. Upon consummation of the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, the combined company will enable drug developers to access products and services for the entirety of discovery and nonclinical development within one organization. Transaction consideration consists of $200 million of cash and 9,365,173 Inotiv common shares, subject to certain adjustments at closing. Inotiv has received committed debt financing to fund the cash portion of the transaction. Based upon the closing price of Inotiv common stock on Monday, September 20, 2021, the transaction values Envigo at an enterprise value of approximately $545 million, and the combined company at an enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion.

Upon closing of the transaction, Inotiv shareholders are expected to own approximately 64 percent and Envigo shareholders are expected to own approximately 36 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

“Evolving complexity in the disease research space is creating additional demand for research models, and continued innovation in biopharma is increasing demand for specialty and disease-specific models,” said Inotiv President and CEO, Robert Leasure, Jr. “The complementary nature of Inotiv and Envigo is expected to accelerate the movement of innovative drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development. Supported by deep, in-house expertise and scientific capabilities, we’re building a comprehensive contract pharmaceutical research solutions provider with a full spectrum of discovery and nonclinical services and research models into a unique, one-stop-shop, discovery-to-approval solution for drug developers.”