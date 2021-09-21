checkAd

Inotiv, Inc. and Envigo Propose to Join Forces to Enhance Research and Drug Discovery Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

-- Expected to establish a leading global provider of a full spectrum of pre-clinical solutions --

-- Expected to be immediately accretive to Inotiv earnings and margins before synergies --

-- Expected to enhance scale, broaden customer base and create significant cross-selling opportunities --

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, and Envigo RMS Holding Corp. (or “Envigo”), a leading global provider of research models and services, today jointly announced that they have entered into an agreement for Inotiv to purchase Envigo. Upon consummation of the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, the combined company will enable drug developers to access products and services for the entirety of discovery and nonclinical development within one organization. Transaction consideration consists of $200 million of cash and 9,365,173 Inotiv common shares, subject to certain adjustments at closing. Inotiv has received committed debt financing to fund the cash portion of the transaction. Based upon the closing price of Inotiv common stock on Monday, September 20, 2021, the transaction values Envigo at an enterprise value of approximately $545 million, and the combined company at an enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion.

Upon closing of the transaction, Inotiv shareholders are expected to own approximately 64 percent and Envigo shareholders are expected to own approximately 36 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

“Evolving complexity in the disease research space is creating additional demand for research models, and continued innovation in biopharma is increasing demand for specialty and disease-specific models,” said Inotiv President and CEO, Robert Leasure, Jr. “The complementary nature of Inotiv and Envigo is expected to accelerate the movement of innovative drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development. Supported by deep, in-house expertise and scientific capabilities, we’re building a comprehensive contract pharmaceutical research solutions provider with a full spectrum of discovery and nonclinical services and research models into a unique, one-stop-shop, discovery-to-approval solution for drug developers.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inotiv, Inc. and Envigo Propose to Join Forces to Enhance Research and Drug Discovery Solutions - Expected to establish a leading global provider of a full spectrum of pre-clinical solutions - - Expected to be immediately accretive to Inotiv earnings and margins before synergies - - Expected to enhance scale, broaden customer base and create …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...