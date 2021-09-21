Better For You Wellness Announces Results from its September 17, 2021, Board of Directors Meeting

Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better For You Wellness, Inc., formerly known as Fast Track Solutions, Inc., (OTC: FTRK) ("Better For You Wellness" or the "Company"), an Ohio-based blank check company, is pleased to announce that, subsequent to the Company's recent appointment of five independent Directors to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), that it held its first Special Meeting of the Board of Directors on September 17, 2021 (the "Special Meeting") virtually with all seven members in attendance including Ian James, Stephen Letourneau, Montel Williams, Leslie Bumgarner, Joseph Watson, David Deming, and Dr. Nicola Finley, MD.

On September 17, 2021, the Board of Directors of Better For You Wellness, Inc. (f.k.a. Fast Track Solutions, Inc.) Unanimously Voted to Approve Multiple Corporate Initiatives

"I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made and the initiatives we're working on," commented Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Better For You Wellness. "Over the last eight weeks at the helm, the Company has begun the process for a name and ticker change, appointed five accomplished and renowned Independent Directors to its Board, and has now made further meaningful progress towards capital raising, M&A opportunities, up-listing, and more."

The major initiatives that were discussed, voted upon, and unanimously approved at the Special Meeting mark significant milestones in the Company's growth plan and up-listing initiatives:

Appointment of David Deming as Secretary of the Board

At the Special Meeting, the Board unanimously approved the appointment of David Deming as Secretary of the Board, effective immediately.

​​David Deming serves as Partner and Chief Operating Officer of ID Fund LLC, an investor-directed firm for accredited investors. Mr. Deming formerly served as a director of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE), a clinical stage and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases, and has served on the board of numerous other public and private biotechnology companies, in addition to serving on the Board of Trustees of Hobart and William Smith Colleges for over a decade. Mr. Deming started fis career at J.P. Morgan in 1976 and was a Managing Director in charge of the Global Healthcare Investment Banking Group from 1991 to 2003. Mr. Deming received a B.A. in Economics from Hobart College in 1975.