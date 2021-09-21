ALYI Announces Two EV Acquisitions Anticipated To Close In Q4 2021

The company recently announced a $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles into the African motorcycle market as the company pursues over $200 billion in overall EV market opportunities.

Dallas, TX, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market, today announced the company plans to execute two strategic acquisitions of East African companies in Q4 2021.

The first of the two acquisitions is designed to strategically integrate ALYI into the motorcycle taxi market in Kenya and enhance the company’s profits by ultimately adding higher margin revenue from the taxi operations to the revenue generated from the sale of electric motorcycles.

The second acquisition will solidify ALYI’s strategy to introduce an annual brand name EV race in Kenya.

ALYI management anticipates finalizing terms on the two acquisitions promptly and correspondingly announcing formal letters of intent (LOIs). The acquisition closings are anticipated to advance rapidly after the LOIs with the acquisitions having already been in the works for some time now.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with RevoltTOKEN to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .