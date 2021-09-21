checkAd

Ria Money Transfer Announces Partnership with Nobel Financial, Expanding Services Across Liberia, the United States and Africa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

The strategic alliance offers Nobel customers options to send money from thousands of locations across the United States

BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) and a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry, and Nobel Financial Inc, part of Nobel Ltd, leaders in international financial, telecom and direct delivery services, today announced a partnership that will see the transition of all 117 Nobel agents in the United States to the Ria brand, platform, and network, unlocking all the benefits they offer.

Nobel customers will now have the option to send money from thousands of locations including 4,600+ Walmart and 2,100+ Kroger stores across the United States or from the convenience of their homes through the Ria Money Transfer app. For those who want to send and receive money internationally, customers will now have access to Ria’s 490,000 payout locations in more than 165 countries and complete transactions in just 10 minutes. Additionally, Nobel customers in the US will now have access to Ria’s Bill Pay service and network of more than 8,000 billers.

“Ria’s partnership with Nobel represents a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our presence in Liberia allowing us to build on 20+ years of Nobel Financial’s expertise in the Liberian market with Ria’s best in class service and global reach,” said Rosario Escarpita, Managing Director Americas at Ria Money Transfer. “At Ria, we make every effort to promote accessibility and ensure customers can send and receive money wherever they are, conveniently and affordably, while also making the connection easier between family and friends.”

“Nobel has always been at the heart of the diaspora community offering them best in class service for over 23 years. At Nobel we always strive to ensure that our clients are at the core of our offering and always work hard to provide the best quality in a more cost-effective method of delivery,” said Sandro Bianco, CEO at Nobel Financial. “The partnership on the money transfer business we have entered into with Ria solidifies our offering to Nobel financial consumers."

About Ria Money Transfer 

Ria Money Transfer, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the second most extensive cash settlement network and the largest direct bank deposit network in the world, Ria gets money to where it matters.

Ria’s connection to Euronet Worldwide’s REN payments platform provides a gateway to a suite of state-of-the-art fintech products and services, advancing the company to the forefront of its industry. Bridging the gap between digital and physical transactions, Ria’s omnichannel products and services, together with the company’s rapidly expanding alternative global payout capabilities, provide unprecedented consumer choice, including agents and partners, real-time payments, home delivery, mobile wallets, and cardless ATM payout (exclusively with Ria). 

Ria’s global infrastructure facilitates financial access to customers and partners alike, promoting economic growth around the world by opening new market opportunities. Ria opens ways for a better everyday life. 

About Nobel

Founded in 1998 by Thomas Christian Knobel, Nobel is presently a market leader in the global telecommunications industry. Nobel Telecom is a pioneer in the online prepaid phone cards market and has expanded its services by offering online and mobile-based sales of prepaid phone cards, distribution of physical phone cards in North America, and superior carrier services worldwide.

The desire to provide more services to its existing customers lead to the formation of Nobel Financial Inc. - founded in 2014 - and MSB licenses were obtained across key US states. Nobel Financial kicked off in February 2016 with the Agent model and launched its money transfer website in September 2017, offering payouts in over 70 countries from Latin America, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Nobel endeavored to identify other services that the diaspora community would wish to utilize to support their family and friends back home. With this objective in mind, in 2015 Nobel launched Nobel Express, with the aim of offering clients/diaspora in the US the possibility of ordering, paying, and having food products delivered to such relatives and friends from Liberia. www.nobelexpress.com 

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Aura Martínez Schifflers- comms@riafinancial.com




