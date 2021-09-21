checkAd

Tenable and Splunk Secure Active Directory and Converged IT/OT Environments

New integrations follow Tenable being named a Splunk Global Strategic Partner

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced an expansion of its global strategic partnership with Splunk Inc., provider of the Data-to-Everything() Platform, to secure Active Directory and converged operational technology (OT) environments. Newly released and updated integrations for Tenable.ad and Tenable.ot enable joint customers to identify and address security weaknesses in their most targeted and high-value systems.

“If you look at the biggest cyberattacks of the last year, bad actors are targeting critical infrastructure and Active Directory across the board. The ability to quickly identify and understand the flaws that attackers are most likely to leverage across the attack path and address them promptly is what stands between an organization’s defenses and a successful attack,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “With our new Splunk integrations, we’re building on our strategic partnership by delivering a unified view to spot potential threats in OT and Active Directory, enabling security teams to stay a step ahead.”

With the new Tenable.ad and Splunk integration, customers can view their Active Directory misconfigurations and security weaknesses directly within the Splunk interface. This functionality enables organizations to leverage Active Directory misconfigurations and indicators of exposure and attack found within Tenable.ad to better correlate events and strengthen their incident investigations.

In addition, the Tenable.ot integration brings the product into the Tenable Add-on and Tenable App for Splunk, enabling customers to sync vulnerability information, prioritize remediation, request a remediation scan and view the latest vulnerability summary for a machine. This feature ultimately streamlines vulnerability response workflows across converged IT/OT environments, saving teams valuable time and resources. Customers can also leverage Tenable’s Vulnerability Priority Ratings (VPR) directly within the Splunk interface to view, sort and respond faster to the most business-critical vulnerabilities.

“In order to modernize and optimize cyber defenses for the digital era, organizations must be able to secure their high-value and highly targeted systems,” said Jane Wong, vice president of security products, Splunk. “As OT and Active Directory environments are increasingly under attack, Splunk’s latest integration with Tenable provides our joint customers with visibility to detect and respond to vulnerabilities — before they become targets of tomorrow’s attack.”

The latest integrations are currently available at no cost to current Tenable.ot and Tenable.ad customers and complement the existing integration with Tenable.sc and Tenable.io.

To access the Tenable Add-on and App for Splunk, visit Splunkbase.

To learn more about Tenable’s Cyber Exposure Ecosystem, visit https://www.tenable.com/partners/technology.

About Tenable
Tenable, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Contact Information:

Cayla Baker-Ruiz

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

443-545-2102, x 1544

 





Disclaimer

