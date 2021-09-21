Pershimex Confirms the Presence of Gold Mineralization in the Surface Crown Pillar of the Former Pershing-Manitou Gold Mine
VAL-D’OR, Québec, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation ("Pershimex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce its most recent results of the
additional channel sampling work carried out on the surface crown pillar of the former Pershing-Manitou gold mine as part of the resource estimation work in accordance with National Instrument
43-101 undertaken in early 2021 by Solution 3DGéo Inc. (“3DGS”).
The mineralized system which was exposed by stripping in early summer 2021 and visible gold can be observed in more than thirty locations on the outcrop. A total of three channels (A1-A2-A3) were positioned directly in the heart of the orebody in the vertical projection of the interpreted mineralized zones in order to validate the continuity up to the surface of the high-grade mineralization intercepted by drilling at a depth of approximately 15 m.
The longest and most easterly channel is the A3 (see figure). This is located near the PM-20-04 drill hole and returned 11.7 g/t Au over 6.5 meters including 3 ounces of gold/ton (93.4 g/t Au) over 0.5 meter. The A2 channel, which is centrally located, returned 11.6 g/t gold over 4.0 meters including 1.86 ounces of gold/ton (58 g/t Au) over 0.5 meter. The A1 channel, which is the most westerly and closest to the old mine shaft, returned 6.2 g/t of gold over 5.5 meters including 27 g/t Au over 0.5 meter.
Results table
|Channel Number
|
Grade
(g/t Au)
|
Length
(m)
|
Metal Factor
(g/t Au *m)
|A1
|6.2
|5.5
|34.1
|Including
|27
|0.5
|A2
|11.6
|4
|46.4
|Including
|58
|0.5
|A3
|11.7
|6.5
|76.1
|Including
|93.4
|0.5
These channel samples were necessary for the resource estimation work currently underway. Although the interpretation of mineralized zones already considers the geology of the outcrop and the geometry of the mineralized zones, the quantitative validation of high grades interpolated at the surface, based on drilling data, minimizes the uncertainties and risks inherent in the method used to estimate the resource.
