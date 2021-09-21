Pershimex Confirms the Presence of Gold Mineralization in the Surface Crown Pillar of the Former Pershing-Manitou Gold Mine

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation ("Pershimex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce its most recent results of the additional channel sampling work carried out on the surface crown pillar of the former Pershing-Manitou gold mine as part of the resource estimation work in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 undertaken in early 2021 by Solution 3DGéo Inc. (“3DGS”).



The mineralized system which was exposed by stripping in early summer 2021 and visible gold can be observed in more than thirty locations on the outcrop. A total of three channels (A1-A2-A3) were positioned directly in the heart of the orebody in the vertical projection of the interpreted mineralized zones in order to validate the continuity up to the surface of the high-grade mineralization intercepted by drilling at a depth of approximately 15 m.