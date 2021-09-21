checkAd

UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. to Present Virtually and Host 1X1 Investor Meetings at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on September 22, 2021

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, and natural fiber materials primarily for the medical market, today announced that R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Lataille, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on September 22-23, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 10:00 A.M. ET on September 22 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K7vGZRSxQSy_K9q8XX1bRw, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.ufpt.com. UFP Technologies, Inc. will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday September 22, 2021. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, we convert raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. We are diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.

Contacts:

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 972-423-7070





