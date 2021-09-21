PharmaTher Added to the North American Psychedelics Index and First Psychedelic Exchange Traded Fund

The Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of North American publicly-listed life sciences companies focused on psychedelic medicines, and other companies with business activities in the psychedelics industry. The Index is also designed to provide diversified exposure to the psychedelics industry, at weights that can easily and cost effectively be replicated, while at the same time reflecting the evolution of the industry in a timely fashion.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, is pleased to announce that the Company has been included to the North American Psychedelics Index, (the “Index”), which is the underlying index of the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index Exchange Traded Fund (the “ETF”) (NEO: PSYK).

The ETF invests in, and indirectly derive revenues from, companies in the psychedelics industry engaged in legal activities involving psychedelic drugs and substances.



PharmaTher is one of currently twenty-four companies to have met the requirements of listing within the ETF. The ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the North American Psychedelics Index, net of expenses. Rebalancing of the North American Psychedelics Index occurs each calendar quarter. At those points, all stocks eligible for inclusion are generally re-weighted by their respective float market capitalization.

Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher, said, "We are pleased to be included into the first ever Psychedelic ETF as a recognition of our accomplishments in the advancement of prescription-based psychedelic pharmaceuticals. The inclusion into the Index and ETF not only broadens our investor awareness, but also provides us with greater confidence in our business model that focuses on the research, development and commercialization of novel uses, formulations and delivery forms of ketamine for mental health (i.e. Depression), rare and near-rare neurological (i.e. Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and pain disorders.

The holdings of the Index, the ETF and its current portfolio weights are regularly updated and available at www.HorizonsETFs.com/ETF/PSYK.



The ETF is managed by Horizons ETF Management an innovative financial services company offering one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $19 billion of assets under management and 95 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons also brought the first cannabis ETF to market in 2017 and continues to lead the industry with ETFs in emerging industries.