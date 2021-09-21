Progress Introduces Log Management Archiving in WhatsUp Gold 2021.1

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the latest release of Progress WhatsUp Gold , the award-winning network monitoring software. With today’s release, WhatsUp Gold includes major enhancements in usability and security with support for log management archiving along with extended support for OpenID Connect, Microsoft Edge and Cisco Meraki wireless devices.

Today’s network and system administrators need to make decisions faster, combat security threats from all sides, and manage an unprecedented number of connected devices, switches, routers, wireless access points, firewalls, cloud resources, services and applications. Administrators must find and fix problems fast—preferably before they impact end users or customers. Logs are crucial to both troubleshooting and security visibility. If organizations fail to collect, analyze and store these records, they open themselves to digital attacks.

Log Management Archiving

Most regulatory standards mandate the collection and storage of logs for compliance, yet having all network, systems, and security data in check for an audit can be a challenge for busy IT teams. With this release, support for log management in WhatsUp Gold network monitoring has been expanded to include log management archiving, therefore enabling businesses to easily find, archive and retrieve all log sources—from network devices to servers, operating systems, applications and more.

WhatsUp Gold 2021.1 allows users to pull up historical logs for deeper investigation of security violations and breaches or generate proof of compliance with regulatory requirements such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) and preserve historic data without impacting performance—all done within the same industry-leading interface that makes for easy troubleshooting with WhatsUp Gold.