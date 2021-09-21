checkAd

Skye Bioscience Announces THCVHS Late-Breaking Preclinical Abstracts Selected by American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists Meeting PharmSci 360

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021   

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“Skye”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet need, announced today its research partner, the University of Mississippi will present late-breaking preclinical data evaluating different nanoemulsion formulations of its prodrug of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), THCVHS, in addition to the superiority of THCVHS, in lowering intraocular pressure in dutch belted rabbits when co-administered with netarsudil, a rho-kinase inhibitor, at the 2021 American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists Meeting (AAPS) PharmSci 360 being held October 17 -20, 2021, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Details of late-breaking poster presentations:

Title: IOP Profile in Dutch Belted Rabbits Following Topical Application of ∆9-Tetrahydrocannabinol-Valine-Hemisuccinate (THC-VHS, NB1111) Nanoemulsion Formulations
Poster number: M0930-06-33
Date: Monday, October 18, 2021 at 9:30AM – 10:30AM ET

Title: Co-administration of ∆9-Tetrahydrocannabinol-Valine-Hemisuccinate (THC-VHS, NB1111) and Netarsudil, a Rho-Kinase Inhibitor, Produces Superior IOP Lowering Activity in Dutch Belted Rabbits
Poster number: T0930-06-33
Date: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 9:30AM – 10:30AM ET

Full abstracts are available online at www.aaps.org.  Posters will be available on Skye’s website following the presentations.

About the University of Mississippi
The University of Mississippi, the state's flagship university, is among the elite group of R-1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity in the Carnegie Classification. The university has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics, research, and business. Its 15 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an honors college acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning, and opportunities for community action. Over 50 years ago, the university was awarded the first federal government contract to cultivate cannabis for research.

About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of cannabinoids through the development of its proprietary cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead program, THCVHS, is focused on treating glaucoma, the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com.

CONTACT

Karam Takhar
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: ir@skyebioscience.com
Phone: (858) 410-0266

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-derived therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “plans,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Skye’s most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





