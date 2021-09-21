checkAd

Freddie Mac Announces Results of Early Tender Offer for STACR Debt Notes, Increase of Tender Cap

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (defined below) in connection with its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to $650 million aggregate original principal amount (the “Offer”) of its outstanding STACR (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Debt Notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”).

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, as supplemented by Supplement No. 1, dated Sept. 13, 2021, and as further supplemented by Supplement No. 2, dated Sept. 14, 2021 (as supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related letter of transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer to Purchase.

The Company has determined that it will accept for purchase 100% of the Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and not properly withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline (defined below).   The Company also today announced that it has elected to increase the Tender Cap to $1,629,424,656 aggregate original principal amount, in order to accept all of the Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and not properly withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), approximately $1,629 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Acceptance
Priority
Level 		Title of Security CUSIP
Number 		ISIN Number Original Principal
Amount 		Original Principal
Amount
Tendered as of
the
Early Tender Time 		Percentage of
Original
Principal
Amount
Tendered1 		Original Notes
Accepted
1 STACR 2017-HQA1 M2 3137G0NE5 US3137G0NE57 $472,500,000.00   $223,305,803   47.26%   $223,305,803  
2 STACR 2017-HQA3 M2 3137G0RL5 US3137G0RL54 $405,000,000.00   $318,596,794   78.67%   $318,596,794  
3 STACR 2016-HQA3 M3 3137G0LA5 US3137G0LA53 $203,500,000.00   $179,035,703   87.98%   $179,035,703  
4 STACR 2016-HQA4 M3 3137G0LU1 US3137G0LU18 $210,000,000.00   $179,604,000   85.53%   $179,604,000  
5 STACR 2014-HQ2 M3 3137G0CH0 US3137G0CH08 $231,000,000.00   $156,621,048   67.80%   $156,621,048  
6 STACR 2015-HQA2 M3 3137G0HJ1 US3137G0HJ19 $195,000,000.00   $102,199,923   52.41%   $102,199,923  
7 STACR 2015-HQA1 M3 3137G0GJ2 US3137G0GJ28 $272,000,000.00   $151,212,000   55.59%   $151,212,000  
8 STACR 2017-DNA1 M2 3137G0MD8 US3137G0MD83 $375,000,000.00   $318,849,385   85.03%   $318,849,385  
Total $2,364,000,000.00   $1,629,424,656   68.93%   $1,629,424,656  

1 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

The “Withdrawal Deadline” for the Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, and has not been extended for any series of Notes. Because the Tender Cap has been reached as a result of tenders made at or prior to the Early Tender Time, no Notes of any series tendered after the Early Tender Time (regardless of acceptance priority level) will be accepted for purchase.

Settlement will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 (the “Early Settlement Date”).

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as the designated lead dealer manager for the Offer, and BofA Securities, Inc. is acting as the designated dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact Barclays Capital Inc. at (212) 412-5780 (collect) or (800) 438-3242 (toll-free) or BofA Securities, Inc. at (646) 855-1160. Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, which is acting as the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Offer, at (212) 430-3774 or (866) 924-2200 (toll-free) or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation of offers to buy any of these securities. None of Freddie Mac, the dealer managers, or the Information Agent, make any recommendation that any holder of the securities tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the original principal amount of such holder’s securities. Holders must make their own decisions whether to tender securities, and if so, decide on the original principal amount of securities to tender.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer are void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Announces Results of Early Tender Offer for STACR Debt Notes, Increase of Tender Cap MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (defined below) in connection with its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...